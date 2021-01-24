(Video) Salah nets Liverpool equaliser after superb Milner dummy

Liverpool responded quickly to going behind, with a lovely interchange between Bobby Firmino and James Milner – the latter executing a brilliant dummy – resulting in Mo Salah’s second goal of the night.

Having gone the last the two games without scoring (and five league games with only a single effort to our name) it feels almost intoxicating to watch Jurgen Klopp’s men grab a couple against their bitter rivals.

With around 30 minutes left to go in the FA Cup fourth round tie, at the time of writing, the Reds are very much back in the clash.

It’s massively justified the boss’ team selection, with the German likely to have been hoping for a big reaction from the team to inspire confidence going into the second-half of the season.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool – Mohamed Salah goalpic.twitter.com/x0B93gq4yh — noobfcb (@noob_fcb) January 24, 2021