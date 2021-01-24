(Video) Salah puts Liverpool ahead with tidy finish as Firmino splits United defence in two

Get in! Liverpool took a relatively early lead at Old Trafford in the FA Cup through Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian King found the back of the net with a tidy little dink over Dean Henderson in net at Old Trafford.

In truth, Roberto Firmino was absolutely clinical in the build-up to the goal, splitting United’s defence in two with a glorious through-ball to Salah.

Take a look at the video below (via BBC/beIN):

Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool – Mohamed Salah goalpic.twitter.com/tpw7aDusrs — noobfcb (@noob_fcb) January 24, 2021

Good run from Gini, great pass from Bobby and cracking finish by Salah. 🔴COME ON REDS 🔴 pic.twitter.com/u8NHYnVUh4 — Ryan ➐ (@GeicoWithAHat) January 24, 2021