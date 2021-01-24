(Video) Salah puts Liverpool ahead with tidy finish as Firmino splits United defence in two

Posted by
(Video) Salah puts Liverpool ahead with tidy finish as Firmino splits United defence in two

Get in! Liverpool took a relatively early lead at Old Trafford in the FA Cup through Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian King found the back of the net with a tidy little dink over Dean Henderson in net at Old Trafford.

In truth, Roberto Firmino was absolutely clinical in the build-up to the goal, splitting United’s defence in two with a glorious through-ball to Salah.

Take a look at the video below (via BBC/beIN):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top