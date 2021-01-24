(Video) Pundits argue over controversial Man United free-kick decision: “He’s on his way down!”

There was a game of football on tonight and it served up a controversial moment that had pundits in disagreement, which now seems to be a common occurrence.
Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2 in the FA Cup at Old Trafford, with the match-winning strike coming in the final 15 minutes through a Bruno Fernandes free-kick.
It was a very well-taken set-piece, to be fair to the Portugal international, but there was a disagreement in the BBC Sport studios whether the Red Devils should have even been awarded a free-kick in the first place.
Former Arsenal man Ian Wright accused Edinson Cavani of making the most of pressure from Fabinho, whereas Alan Shearer thought it was a legitimate foul by the Brazilian.
Take a look at the video below (via BBC MOTD):
Should that have been a free-kick for Manchester United?@alanshearer thinks it was the right call.@IanWright0 isn't having it.#MUNLIV #FACup #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/7MJJRzTyyb
