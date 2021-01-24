‘What they did is very, very difficult’ – Jose Mourinho applauds Liverpool record

Jose Mourinho sent a message to Liverpool congratulating the side for their 68-game home unbeaten streak at Anfield, which falls short of Chelsea’s record of 86 at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds had amassed the club record from between the period of 2017-2021, with the run ending after the 1-0 defeat to Burnley mid-week.

“You know, the records are there to be broken. Even the most incredible ones, in so many sports,” the Spurs boss spoke in his pre-match presser. “And honestly what Liverpool did was amazing. What they did is very, very difficult to achieve.”

We can imagine the Portuguese may feel slightly relieved after recent results ensured his record in London remains intact.

Nonetheless, we appreciate the praise, well-earned as it is, for the no less remarkable club record amassed.

It’s a massive shame our recent dip in results has come at the cost of our home unbeaten streak, however, hopefully it’ll have the effect of hitting the reset button for this lagging Reds side.

Coming up against Mourinho’s former team in Manchester United, in the FA Cup fourth round, we’ll need to be at the top of our game if we’re to begin turning around our form.

As such, we wouldn’t be surprised if Jurgen Klopp puts his money where his mouth is by naming a stronger XI than most will expect.