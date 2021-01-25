Daniel Agger offers to play for Liverpool again in light-hearted social media thread

Liverpool hero Daniel Agger has jokingly offered to play for the club again amid the ongoing defensive injury crisis.

Someone with the same name as the Dane was involved in an incident in Russia, with the former centre-half taking to Twitter to clear up any confusion.

With a tongue firmly in our cheek, we asked Agger if he still has his boots – and, to our surprise, he responded and confirmed he does, jovially implying he’s ready to play for Liverpool again!

Take a look at the tweets below:

Of course😜 — Daniel Agger (@DanielAgger) January 25, 2021

Of course, this is just a joke – a bit of fun on social media – but with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez ruled out for what will probably be the remainder of the season, we’d actually be inclined to take Agger up on his offer!