Liverpool call shows FSG haven’t given up on signing a defender this month

Liverpool owners FSG have come under fierce criticism of late – and rightly so, to be honest – for seemingly baulking at the prospect of financing a move to give Jurgen Klopp an extra senior centre-half.

In several of the boss’ press conferences of late, he’s dropped his employers right into the mud by telling journalists he isn’t responsible for the club’s lack of movement in the market this month.

That’s down to the owners, obviously. And we’re now 25 days into the January window with just one fit senior centre-half, which isn’t likely to stay that way given Joel Matip’s injury record.

But an intriguing report in The Athletic today has raised a few eyebrows in Liverpool’s fan-base, with claims the Reds had contacted Sokratis Papastathopoulos earlier this month over a potential transfer.

The former Arsenal stalwart is set to sign for Greek outfit Olympiacos – as per Sport24, but previously worked with Klopp in the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund.

What this revelation shows is that FSG, despite what has been said in the media and amongst fans, are trying to do something to give the boss a solution to the defensive crisis.

And that isn’t to say we’re backing the owners’ decision-making this month, but it’s at least a more promising picture than John W. Henry kicking back in a leather chair with a cigar while Liverpool falter.