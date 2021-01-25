Liverpool contacted former Arsenal defender over January transfer – report

Liverpool had reportedly contacted former Arsenal centre-half Sokratis Papastathopoulos earlier this month about a potential January transfer.

According to The Athletic, the Reds did reach out to the Greek before he agreed a deal to sign for Olympiacos – as per Sport24.

What this shows is that Liverpool, despite what’s been said in the media, are in fact trying at least something to give Jurgen Klopp the new centre-half he clearly needs.

It’s hard to say if the club are going to be able to identify a suitable target this month, but it’s somewhat reassuring to know they’re not sitting idle.

Liverpool fans have been screaming out for a new central defender since the January transfer window opened – and it’s easy to see why.

With the injuries of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the Reds are left with an injury-prone Joel Matip as their only senior, natural option.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have all featured in the heart of our defence this season, with only the Brazilian really impressing in the role.

It’s not the fault of the players, though – Liverpool should have signed a fourth-choice centre-half by now – we’ve had two windows to fix the problem.