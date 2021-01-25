Liverpool-linked defender turns down European cluster to sign for Olympiacos – report

Former Arsenal centre-half Sokratis Papastathopoulis grabbed the attention of many Liverpool fans when his contract with the Gunners was cancelled earlier this month.

Many supporters are desperate for the Reds to pull their finger out and bring in a new defender this winter – but it doesn’t seem possible.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via his Here We Go podcast), Liverpool were offered a chance to sign Sokratis, but have seemingly rejected the apparent approach.

The Greece international received proposals from a cluster of European clubs including Lazio, AEK and Real Betis, but is reportedly set to sign for Olympiacos.

As revealed by Sport24 (via Hellas Football) – who were instrumental in covering Liverpool’s signing of Kostas Tsimikas – Sokratis will put pen to paper in Pireas after other clubs failed to meet his demands.

CONFIRMED: Sokratis is signing for Olympiacos! Sport24 reveals Sokratis refused Lazio, Genoa, Real Betis, Fenerbahce & AEK, failing to meet his demands. Technical director Torosidis played a role & coach Martins gave his consent, then Marinakis sealed the deal#Olympiacos #SLGR pic.twitter.com/UdIzGrNXle — Hellas Football (@HellasFooty) January 24, 2021

This news will frustrate many Liverpool supporters who viewed the 32-year-old as a likely candidate for FSG this month, given he’s available on a free transfer.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he wants a new centre-half this month, but is not allowed to spend the club’s money unless it’s freed up.