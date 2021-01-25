Liverpool to seal £3m transfer straight after FA Cup exit – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign Derby County starlet Kaide Gordon in a deal worth more than £1million.

That’s according to Telegraph journalist John Percy, who claims the fee for the 16-year-old could rise to £3million.

Dropping the news in the middle of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United on Sunday night, there is a good chance the reporter’s update went under the radar for many.

To follow the report from colleague @mcgrathmike, #lfc are closing in on the signing of Kaide Gordon from #dcfc. Deal for Gordon, 16, is £1m+ guaranteed and could rise to £3m. Not signed yet but heading that way. An attacking midfielder, Gordon seen as one of the best at his age — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 24, 2021

The Reds have a habit of targeting some of the most exciting young talents from around the world, with Harvey Elliott, Billy Koumetio and Marcelo Pitaluga speaking for themselves.

As pointed out by Percy, Gordon is regarded as one of the brightest stars at his age.

Typically deployed as an attacking midfielder, the teenager is also capable of playing on the flanks.

The youngster is in fine form for Derby’s U18s so far this season, bagging three goals in five appearances thus far.

Like fellow prospect Elliott, Gordon is left-footed and often plays left-wing, where it’s expected he’ll be deployed for Liverpool’s U18s once his arrival is made official.