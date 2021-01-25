(Video) Firmino’s performance against Man United a big positive for Liverpool

Posted by
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino isn’t in the finest form of his career right now, but his encouraging performance against Manchester United in the FA Cup at least offers a glimmer of light for supporters.

The Brazilian has been one of our most important players going forward over the last few years, but even the world’s best false-nine can’t escape criticism for missing clear-cut chances he really should be scoring.

Firmino was much more like his typical self against United, though – setting up Mo Salah for both of his goals. Hopefully the duo can take this momentum into the Premier League fixtures and claw their way back up the table.

Take a look at the video below (via BBC/beIN):

