(Video) Gordon’s best bits as Liverpool snap up nine-goal Man United target

As reported by the Telegraph’s John Percy, Liverpool are on the verge of completing the signing of Derby County starlet Kaide Gordon.

The 16-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the country, with rivals Manchester United credited with interest in the attacker by Sky Sports.

Liverpool-bound Gordon has bagged nine goals in his short career thus far, with three of them coming in this season’s U18 Premier League.

We at Empire of the Kop hadn’t heard much about the young lad, so we tracked down what we think offers a good indication to the player’s abilities. Take a look at the video below (and ignore the first 15 seconds!):