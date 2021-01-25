(Video) Harvey Elliott’s full match highlights as Liverpool youngster bags another assist for Blackburn Rovers

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott, currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, has really hit the ground running this season.

The 17-year-old already has eight assists to his name and four goals, with his latest involvement coming last night.

Elliott seems to have struck up a healthy relationship with former Manchester United midfielder Joe Rothwell, setting up all three of his team-mate’s goals this season.

It was a glittering performance from the youngster yesterday as Blackburn saw out a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough and the duo combined again.

Take a look at Elliott’s highlights below: