(Video) Highlights: Salah’s brace against Man United gives Liverpool fans what they’ve craved

Liverpool’s forwards haven’t been in the finest form of late, but an encouraging performance by Mo Salah against Manchester United in the FA Cup offers a glimmer of hope for supporters.

The Egyptian – alongside Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino – is one of our most important players, but even the brightest starts in the world can’t escape criticism after going on relatively a barren run.

Salah was back to his typical self against United as he bagged a lovely brace, despite the unfortunate result.

Firmino also had a solid game, setting up both goals, so hopefully they can take this momentum into the Premier League fixtures and claw their way back up the table.

