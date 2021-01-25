(Video) Liverpool-linked midfielder nets absolute thunderbolt from over 30 yards out

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma – and the midfielder scored a beauty in the FA Cup over the weekend.

According to Duncan Castles (via HITC), Jurgen Klopp has looked into the possibility of signing the Ivory Coast international to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

While differing in playing styles, if Bissouma has the occasional thunderbolt in his locker it certainly isn’t going to harm any interest he may find himself subject of this summer.

Take a look at the video below (via the FA):