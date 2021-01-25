(Video) Man United passed up chance to sign LFC superstar van Dijk in favour of another player, Austin reveals

QPR striker Charlie Austin, who played with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk at Southampton, has revealed Manchester United passed up the chance to sign the Dutchman in favour of Victor Lindelof.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Saints forward said the Reds’ No.4 told him a move to Old Trafford was lined up in 2017, during their time together at St Mary’s.

Hindsight is 20/20 of course, but it’s shocking United didn’t see the the value of van Dijk, even in his Southampton days he was clearly one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Take a look at the video below (via talkSPORT):

Listen to this from Charlie Austin on Virgil’s move to #LFC. Quality. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wqAPnzweL2 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 25, 2021