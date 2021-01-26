£490m Liverpool climb Deloitte Money League – above Chelsea, PSG and other behemoths

Liverpool are the fifth highest revenue-generating football team on the planet, based on last season’s finances – in which we generated £490m in total.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds are only just behind Manchester United, treble-winners and Champions League holders Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Barca being at the top is interesting considering the insane debt they’re in because of the wages they pay their best players – namely Lionel Messi….

But Liverpool in fifth proves that commercially, FSG have done an incredible job – helped enormously of course by the on-field success under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance.

Liverpool have ranked among the top five clubs of the Deloitte Football Money League for the time in almost 20 years. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 26, 2021

The club still lives within its means and FSG do not pump their own money into it – but similarly – any profit also goes straight back into the coffers.

To the untrained eye, seeing us on so high on a list like this makes our refusal to back Klopp this January and sign a centre-back all the more confusing.