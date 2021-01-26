Barcelona boss Koeman hints he wants to sign Liverpool star Wijnaldum this month

Ronald Koeman has seemingly admitted he wants to sign Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum this month, but is likely going to be forced to wait until the summer.

The Barcelona boss hasn’t hid his desire to take the Dutch maestro to Camp Nou, confirming as much last during the previous transfer window.

As quoted by the Mirror, Koeman understands he may not be able to sign who he wants this week and is ready to accept that he may have to wait a few months.

“My position is known: we lack people, but the economic situation of the club is an influence,” he said.

“I think we all think the same. If no one arrives, I will accept it and we continue on the same, but if we want more from the team we must sign players

“We have concluded that if [Eric Garcia] is a player whose contract is ending, we must wait. If we moved now we would have to pay the transfer fee plus the player’s salary [in both cases].”

Barcelona aren’t in a position of strength on the financial front, with their published accounts showing they owe other clubs – including Liverpool – over £110million

In the event Wijnaldum does leave Anfield, with his contract left to run for just five more months it’s a near-certainty he’ll depart the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Whether or not his next club will be Barcelona, or if he’ll end up signing an extension with Liverpool, remains to be seen.