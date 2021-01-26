Centre-half, who played under Klopp at Dortmund, is now a free agent & Liverpool could make a move – opinion

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic has parted ways with Turkish outfit Denizlispor and is now looking for a new club.

The Bosnian Serb worked with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the Bundesliga at both Dortmund and Mainz 05, showing the level of trust the German had in the centre-half.

There is no denying it, the Reds are in dire need of a cheap fix at the back this month – but so far the boss has been rebuffed in his attempts to address the issue.

With long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the Premier League champions have been forced to play midfielders at the heart of their defence.

While Subotic is certainly past his prime, having a player of his experience – at 32 years of age – and ability can only benefit Liverpool.

At the time of writing, there are zero reports linking the Reds with the former Serbia international. This is just my opinion.

Earlier this month, former Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was contacted by Liverpool about a potential January transfer after his contract with Arsenal was terminated – as per The Athletic.

Even though the Greek has now signed for Olympiacos, it does show that FSG are at least looking into possible solutions to Klopp’s problem, even if with a thrifty approach.