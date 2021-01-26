Chelsea to rival Liverpool for Bundesliga centre-half – report

Liverpool will reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea in any attempt to sign RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano this summer.

According to the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp regards the Frenchman as a ‘natural’ partner for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield – but the Londoners plan on scuppering the Reds’ chances of landing the 23-year-old.

German outlet Kicker claim Chelsea have joined the long list of clubs interested in Upamecano.

Earlier this month, Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge announced the European champions’ intent to sign the sought-after Leipzig man this summer.

You can read his comments here, but he was pretty clear and quite literal.

The full extent of Liverpool’s plans for Upamecano remains to be seen, but reports as recent as this month credit the Reds with interest in the towering defender.

With the departure of Dejan Lovren last summer and the frequency Joel Matip and Joe Gomez seem to pick up knocks, it’s no surprise the Premier League champions would be interested in a new centre-half.

Upamecano is an intriguing potential target, with it being unclear if the Frenchman would accept being third or fourth choice at Anfield – which would likely be the case, barring any unexpected exits.