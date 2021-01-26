Former Liverpool star makes transfer prediction Reds fans want to hear

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has been speaking about the Reds’ ongoing transfer window.

In an interview with talkSPORT (via GOAL), the 43-year-old said he isn’t expecting his old side to stay idle in the market this winter.

Murphy somewhat covers his bases, stating he doesn’t think any club should buy players for the sake of it, but if primary targets can be acquired then business should be done.

Speaking about Liverpool, the former England international claimed the Reds are vulnerable defensively. “I know they’re not scoring, but you could see [against Man Utd in the FA Cup] defensively they’re not right when [Joel] Matip isn’t there,” he said.

“So I hope for everybody’s sake they do something in the last few days of the window, give everyone a boost and then a decent result at Tottenham can get them back on track.

“It’s a difficult time for them. It’s a weird season. There’s one thing for sure, Jurgen Klopp’s got plenty in the bank. I don’t mean money, I mean credit.”

Asked whether he expects a new centre-half will be signed before the end of the month, Murphy responded: “I would really hope so. I’d be really surprised if nothing happened.”

While it probably won’t come as a surprise for some, we obviously agree with the former Liverpool man – the Reds are in need of an additional defender this winter.

With the long-term injuries of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Klopp has repeatedly been forced to play Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips and 19-year-old Rhys Williams at the back and that won’t change without a signing.

The reigning Premier League champions will be desperate to stamp their authority and claim the title again, but vulnerability in defence will only harm their chances.