FSG’s refusal to back Klopp this January is ‘borderline negligence,’ says Liverpool correspondent

There’s not many days left in this January transfer window, and we’re beginning to accept the fact we won’t be buying a new centre-back.

With Joel Matip available once every few games, Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips are going to have to play consistently until the end of a season in which we’re now fighting for a top four spot. The title is not out of the question but it’s becoming increasingly unlikely with every draw and defeat – and the run in the Premier League is now up to five.

Paul Gorst of the Echo has hit at out at the club’s decision to not bring in a new centre-back this month – and we wholeheartedly agree with him.

“The fact that Klopp has been expected to continue to keep Liverpool as the country’s dominant side in the midst of this injury crisis, without the reinforcements he has readily admitted he would like, is borderline negligence from the owners,” he said.

Klopp has hinted regularly in recent interviews that he’d like a new defender but it isn’t his decision – which suggests his bosses have told him to make do with what he has.

Liverpool fans aren’t expecting a £50m purchase – or anything like that – simply a stop-gap to plug the massive gap until Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are fit.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid is available on loan. Give the Spanish a few million and have the option of fielding him alongside Matip or Fabinho until the summer. Why would you not do that?