Henderson promises Liverpool have plan to return to the top: ‘It’s that simple’

Jordan Henderson has eloquently explained Liverpool’s current problems and more importantly, suggested there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Liverpool were top of the Premier League table at Christmas, but in our four matches since, we’ve failed to win and scored just one goal, which came early on v West Brom on December 27.

The last half an hour of our recent games have been especially frustrating, with the team lacking any offensive ideas and barely forcing opposition goalkeepers into saves – with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino looking lacklustre given their world-class pedigree.

Hendo though has promised fans that the team will stick together, refuse to blame individuals and take on the responsibility of finding the back of the net as a whole.

“One of our greatest strengths as a team in the last few years is that we don’t dwell on previous games whether they have been good, bad or indifferent. What we have done, though, is take any lessons we have learned and put them into practice,” he told the official website.

“This is something that is particularly important during the current period when we are looking to get back to our best.

“We know we are not firing on all cylinders at the moment. Goals are not coming as freely as we would like them to, and games are becoming more difficult as a result. This is a team issue, not an ‘attack’ problem, because one thing that the gaffer has always drummed into us ever since he has been here is that we are all responsible for everything.

“Every single one of us is responsible for the team scoring goals and every single one of us is responsible for the team not scoring goals. It is that simple.

“This approach has always served us well and we will not deviate from it. I’m well aware that outside of the club there will be those who, justifiably at the moment, will be critical of our form and will also look at areas of the team and individuals who they feel could do better. This isn’t a path that we will go down.”

With both clubs from Manchester on somewhat of a winning streak, the Reds need to turn it around – and fast.

Any more dropped points against weaker opposition and our chances of retaining the Premier League title will look increasingly slim.