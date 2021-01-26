Liverpool dealt potential financial blow as FSG investment talks collapse – report

Liverpool have potentially been dealt a financial blow as talks between FSG and RedBall have reportedly collapsed.

The blank-cheque firm were said to be interested in purchasing 25% of principle owner John W. Henry’s company.

According to Axios, talks of the potential cash injection have proven unsuccessful and the deal is now off the table.

RedBall owner Billy Beane is said to intend on investing in a top Premier League side, as we reported on late last year, and it’s believed Liverpool were the club of choice.

The fresh Axios report states the acquisition company was unable to generate enough funds to reach FSG’s valuation.

This could come as a blow to Liverpool, with the proposed deal potentially offering the Reds a boost in transfer funds.

It’s been a dead horse for a long while, but FSG are notoriously tight when it comes to splashing their own cash on new players.

But with the investment Liverpool have got from their owners in other areas, it’s hard to complain too much without sounding spoilt.

That being said, the current need for a new centre-half is crystal-clear to see and this development only adds more doubt.