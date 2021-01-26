‘Liverpool have agreed a deal’ – transfer done ‘in next 48 hours’ says Pete O’Rourke

It looks like the transfer to bring Kaide Gordon to Anfield is closing in on being a done deal.

Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke broke the news this afternoon and reckons it’ll be completed by the weekend.

Liverpool have agreed a deal for Derby youngster Kaide Gordon and the move is expected to be done in next 48 hours. #LFC #DCFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 26, 2021

Gordon is a 16-year-old who has wowed for Derby County at youth level and already has a senior appearance in the Championship.

He is an attacking midfielder of enormous potential and we hope he can potentially be our next Harvey Elliott…

We acquired Elliott from Fulham as a 15-year-old and he’s currently on loan at Blackburn for who is already one of their best players – aged 17.

Gordon will come with similarly rave reviews and it will be great to get him in at Kirkby training alongside our other talented youngsters in a hope to eventually come in and work alongside Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

Given these troubling times, the rumoured £3m is a serious commitment, which shows how highly the club’s scouts must rate Gordon.