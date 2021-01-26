Liverpool predicted XI v. Spurs: Agitated Klopp sets out to exact revenge on Mourinho

Liverpool are up against Spurs this week, with Jurgen Klopp desperate to get his team back on track in the Premier League.

The Reds only have one win in their last seven games in all competitions, with our most recent outing being a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Klopp will be chomping at the bit to get a result in north London on Thursday night, and his team selection will reflect that.

It’s typically difficult to predict who the boss will give the nod to, but with limited options and elite opposition, it should be fairly straightforward…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back four of Fabinho, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago and Curtis Jones will likely make up the midfield, with fitness updates on captain Jordan Henderson lacking.

Up top should be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, with Diogo Jota’s return still a few weeks away and neither Xherdan Shaqiri or Taki Minamino seemingly posing a threat to the usual suspects.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Matip, Trent, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino