Liverpool want to sign Brazilian hotshot targeted by Shakhtar, claims reliable source

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing 17-year-old Brazil starlet Kayky and may accelerate plans to bring in the forward after finding out Shakhtar Donetsk have submitted a bid to Fluminenese.

According to Paulo Brito, who is said to be a top source for transfer news to do with the Brazilian outfit, the Premier League champions don’t want to miss out on the hotshot.

Going into a bit more detail, the journalist also claims Liverpool have drawn up career plans for Kayky, as they did with Marcelo Pitaluga, and have requested more information from Fluminense.

Because of the Reds’ recent dealings with the Brazilian club, this rumour hits us as a double-edged sword.

We can’t vouch for Brito personally, but the deal to bring Pitaluga to Anfield means this Kayky stuff could be either spot on because the communication channels are already established or just a convenient rumour fabricated from little-to-nothing.

Either way, it’s always exciting when Liverpool are linked with players who are showing promise from a young age and have evidently generated interest elsewhere.

The Shakhtar link is interesting – the Ukrainian outfit do have a habit of snatching up talented players from Brazil, so it all lines up thus far. One to keep an eye on, Reds.