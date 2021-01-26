Many Man. City fans try to claim Dias>Van Dijk with silly stat as evidence

When Virgil van Dijk arrived at Liverpool, he came into the side with Loris Karius in goal, Alberto Moreno often at left-back and Dejan Lovren alongside him.

Ruben Dias has either Aymeric Laporte or John Stones as his centre-back partner, who cost over £100m combined, with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of various fullbacks either side and a world-class goalkeeper in Ederson behind him.

He’s done brilliantly since he arrived at City, but their fans who are suggesting he’s better than van Dijk are not comparing like with like.

This infographic below has circled Twitter with many Citizens suggesting it as evidence of the Portuguese’s superiority.

Wonder why the Media is quiet on this one ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ctmhmo6tVL — Kevin Parker (@KevinP184) January 25, 2021

Van Dijk transformed Liverpool, and ever since he became the lynchpin of the backline, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold had the confidence to develop into the world’s best fullbacks. Alisson arrived six months after VVD’s arrival – and it would perhaps be fairer for City fans to analyse van Dijk’s influence from this point onwards…

Right now, they look like favourites for the Premier League, however. We don’t have any centre-backs, and they have plenty of good ones.

Let’s hope the club surprise us and bring one in before February to give us a better chance of catching them.