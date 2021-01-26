PGMOL blasted after Man City exploit dodgy offside rule – which has now changed in response

It now seems to be the rule of thumb that there is a controversial decision in every Premier League fixture, as that’s certainly been the case this season.

In Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa earlier this month, there was an instance which raised the eyebrows of those watching on.

Talks were held with rule-makers after the game because of how Bernardo Silva bagged the opening goal in the second-half, according to the Daily Mail.

Midfielder Rodri – perhaps unknowingly – exploited a dodgy loophole in the rules which saw him steal possession from Tyrone Mings after returning from an offside position.

There was a lot of confusion and frustration visible from the Villa bench, so much so manager Dean Smith was shown a red card for his protests.

PGMOL defended the decision to allow the goal to stand, but have since held meetings with IFAB and UEFA to discuss the issue, and the Mail claim the offside rule has now been tweaked so if Rodri, Mings and Silva were to play out the same sequence again the goal would be chalked off.

In the same report, a source at a Premier League club said: ‘Once again they are closing the stable door after the horse has bolted. Why they could not have just held their hands up and admitted it was the wrong decision in the first place is beyond me. Instead they have chosen to carry out a face-saving exercise.’