Revealed: Barcelona still owe Liverpool millions for Coutinho – as club accounts released

By law Barcelona had to publish their accounts recently and they showed the Catalan club still owe Liverpool millions for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho.

As initially reported by Football Espana via Marca, the deal for the Brazilian come with a club record fee, of which €29m (£25.8m) is still yet to be paid.

It’s the largest outstanding amount for one transfer, but Barcelona actually owe €126m (£112m) to a total of 19 clubs.

MORE: Liverpool call shows FSG haven’t given up on signing a defender this month

There have been reports over the last couple of years that the Catalans still owe Liverpool around £20m, but this news is different as it comes straight from the club’s official accounts, which have to be published by law, and doesn’t rely on third-party information.

Coutinho’s signing hasn’t really worked out thus far for Barcelona, with the Brazilian sent out on loan to Bayern Munich last season, where he won the Champions League.

This season the midfielder has found himself squeezed out of the starting XI at Camp Nou by Antoine Griezmann and Pedri, despite scoring three goals and notching up two assists, with an injury now keeping him side-lined for the foreseeable.