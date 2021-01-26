Sky Sports confirm Liverpool transfer done today

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Derby County youngster Kaide Gordon, who is expected to sign for the Premier League champions today.

That’s according to Sky Sports [9:22AM], who claim the cost of the deal could rise to £3million.

Gordon, 16, is expected to go straight into Liverpool’s youth ranks to continue his development.

The Reds have a habit of targeting some of the most exciting young talents from around the world, with Harvey Elliott, Billy Koumetio and Marcelo Pitaluga speaking for themselves.

As pointed out by John Percy on Twitter, Gordon is regarded as one of the brightest stars at his age.

Typically deployed as an attacking midfielder, the teenager is also capable of playing on the flanks.

The youngster is in fine form for Derby’s U18s this season, bagging three goals in five appearances thus far.

Like fellow prospect Harvey Elliott, Gordon is left-footed and often plays right-wing, where it’s expected he’ll be deployed for Liverpool’s U18s once his arrival is made official.

