(Video) LFC target Kayky tearing it up in Brazil – Hotshot has a bit of Mo Salah about him

Brazilian journalist Paulo Brito said Liverpool are keen on bringing Kayky to England, just as we did with Marcelo Pitaluga in 2020.

The teenage goalkeeper now trains with Alisson at Kirkby and will one day hop to take his spot in the first-XI.

Fluminense wonderkid Kayky is quick, can finish and has been a star at Brazilian youth level, winning caps for Brazil U16s and U17s.

He’s left-footed and dare we say it, has a little bit of Mo Salah about him! He loves dribbling and can change direction really quickly.

Obviously these clips are mostly against players his age, but it’s worth keeping an eye on. Our main skepticism though is how hard it will be for English clubs to sign South American teenagers due to Brexit rules.