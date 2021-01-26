(Video) Gerrard sends for Chelsea after Lampard sacking: “It was no surprise”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has reacted to the news that Frank Lampard has been sacked as Chelsea manager.

The duo enjoyed a rivalry on the field, but have experienced very different starts to their managerial careers.

Lampard was at the helm at Stamford Bridge for just 18 months before his dismissal, with a widespread feeling that he wasn’t given enough time to prove himself.

In a recent press conference, Gerrard said he’s “gutted” for his former England team-mate, but “it was no surprise” Chelsea were swift to oust Lampard as they’ve a history of doing it.

Take a look at the video below (via Football Daily):

🗣"I'm gutted for Frank, but he will be back before no time" Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reacts to his former England teammate Frank Lampard's sacking from Chelsea pic.twitter.com/7s3z7jxifT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 26, 2021