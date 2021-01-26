What Wayne Rooney said about Liverpool’s imminent £3m signing

Liverpool are closing in on Kaide Gordon of Derby County.

The 16-year-old is one of the country’s hottest prospects and will arrive for £3m, with Pete O’Rourke confirming a deal ids basically done.

Liverpool have agreed a deal for Derby youngster Kaide Gordon and the move is expected to be done in next 48 hours. #LFC #DCFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 26, 2021

Gordon has been taken off the bench in the Championship once by Derby County manager Wayne Rooney – and our former playing rival has explained the starlet’s potential.

“Kaide is a fantastic player and he has got a lot of potential,” said Rooney, cited in the Echo, who also reference the £3m fee.

“He has come through the academy. He is 16, he has got a lot of development to do and he is definitely at the right place to do that.

“Of course there will be interest in Kaide because he is a fantastic player, so we expect there to be interest in him.

“We can control what we are doing at this football club, but we can’t control if other teams make bids for our players.”

Of our current youngsters, Harvey Elliott is obviously the one who stands out the most, after Curtis Jones made the step to becoming a regular first-teamer this season.

We can see Elliott enjoying a Premier League loan next term, which would hopefully be mighty exciting for his development, providing he gets the minutes his unbelievable talent deserves.

Gordon will come in and originally get minutes for our U18s and U23s, but perhaps a loan deal will eventually benefit him as well.