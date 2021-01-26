Xherdan Shaqiri rejects January transfer in favour of Liverpool stay – report

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has reportedly turned down an offer from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin this month.

The Germans wanted to sign the Swiss flyer on a short-term loan deal, but according to Sky (via Sport Witness) it has been rejected by the player.

Shaqiri has seen his role at Anfield reduce over the last couple of seasons, with the arrivals of Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota damaging his chances of regular football.

We can’t help but say ‘fair play’ to the winger; he’s rejected every offer to leave Liverpool thus far and always gives it his all when he gets the chance to play.

The writing is on the wall for Shaqiri, however – every time there is news of a potential exit, it’s always claimed he rejected the move, not the club.

Our No.23 has two years left on his Liverpool contract, as per Transfermarkt, but we at Empire of the Kop would be surprised if he sees it out.

Although Shaq is a useful impact player off the bench, the continuous reports linking him with clubs all over Europe suggest it’s a matter of time before a new project takes his fancy as he approaches 30.