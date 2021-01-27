Fabio Capello names Liverpool-linked star as Serie A’s best player

Former England manager Fabio Capello has named Nicolo Barella as the Italian top division’s best player, on current form, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb (via HITC).

With Gini Wijnaldum allegedly set to depart the club in the summer, it has been suggested that the Serie A star could be a suitable replacement, with both Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly linked.

“Barella, who resembles Tardelli for his dynamism and ability to read the games,” Capello said. “Then (Milan goalkeeper Gigi) Donnarumma, who is very important for Milan. Then, on equal merit, (Hakan) Calhanoglu and (Roma’s Henrikh) Mkhitaryan.”

While we wouldn’t welcome the loss of such a vital cog in our midfield, it would make a certain amount of sense to replace someone so pivotal with another league’s shining star – on paper.

Theoretically, were our interest genuine, we’d presume that the 23-year-old wouldn’t come cheap from the San Siro.

There’s very little to currently suggest that the link is anything more than a rumour, however, so as exciting as Capello’s comments are, it’s worth not losing our heads over current reports.

Ideally, our No.5 will have a change of heart and sign a contract extension, with the Reds adding a young midfielder of Barella’s calibre to an already highly-talented midfield lineup.