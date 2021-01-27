James Pearce implores Liverpool to sign a CB on loan before Sunday

There is not much longer for Liverpool to sign a centre-back of any capacity.

The transfer window closes on Sunday night, and right now, our money is on nothing coming in the door – as crazy as that sounds given the season-ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez and the perpetual unavailability of Joel Matip.

James Pearce of the Athletic has begged the Reds to at least bring in a stop-gap loan option who can plug the gap until the summer, where we can likely buy a higher profile, bigger name.

“I know that money is tight in the current climate, but I couldn’t help but come away from Sunday thinking – ‘Liverpool need someone for the next 3/4 months – if that means a loan signing or a free agent, so be it,'” he told the Athletic’s Red Agenda podcast.

We’d still love the side to go for Real Madrid’s Eder Militao, who is available on loan and ticks many boxes – but so far we haven’t heard a reliable source claim it’s on the cards.

Other than that, you have the free transfer option of Neven Subotic, as Sokratis just penned terms with Olympiakos.

Rhys Williams is a lovely lad, but he can’t be expected to play regularly at centre-back for us – he was in the National League eight months ago and is a teenager.

As Pearce suggests, we’re getting desperate. It really does look like the injury to van Dijk is going to define our season, which is all the more infuriating given the circumstances in which it came about.