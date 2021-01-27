LFC’s imminent new signing ‘best 16-year-old in the country’ think Derby County

Liverpool will wrap up the signing of Kaide Gordon from Derby by the end of the week, the Athletic confirms.

In her article discussing the imminent Kirkby arrival, Caoimhe O’Neill says that sources at Derby County believed they had ‘the best 16-year-old in the country’ – which is exciting and reminds us very much of the Harvey Elliott signing 18 months or so back.

Elliott has flourished since we acquired him from Fulham in a similar deal and is currently on loan with Blackburn in the Championship tearing it up – aged just 17.

Gordon will initially come into our youth set-up, likely as an U23 – and we’re already intrigued to watch his development in training.

Elliott grew because he was almost immediately put alongside the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at Melwood, and if Gordon has a similar ceiling, perhaps the same will happen with him.

Of course, we don’t want to put too much pressure on his shoulders. He’s already receiving far more hype than most teenagers the Academy signs – but this is only because his potential is huge.

Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp is a fantastic place for him to live up to it.