Liverpool haven’t given up on signing David Alaba – report

Liverpool are reportedly yet to throw in the towel on trying to persuade Bayern Munich star David Alaba into moving to Merseyside this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who on their cover this morning (via Football Espana) state the Reds, Real Madrid, Manchester City, United, Chelsea and PSG are all still in for the Austria international.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are thought to be the most likely to land the defender-turned-midfielder, but are unwilling to offer more than €11million in annual wages.

The Spaniards’ offer falls just shy of what Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Alaba is looking for (€12m), whereas City have gone big with a bumper offer of €14million.

Although the amount is not specified, AS report Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea and PSG all still have deals on the table.

Earlier this month, GOAL’s Romeo Agresti revealed the Reds had offered €10.3mllion to Alaba – which is £1.7m per annum shy.

Real Madrid are seen as Alaba’s favoured club of choice, but Jurgen Klopp and Thiago Alcantara could try to convince the Austria international to opt for Anfield instead.

The resourceful defender-turned-midfielder can play in various positions and could offer the Reds depth at centre-half, left-back and central midfield, the latter of which could be extra valuable considering a lack of news on Gini Wijnaldum’s contract situation.