Liverpool monitoring out-of-favour Premier League defender – report

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on Sheffield United centre-half Kyron Gordon, who finds himself on the fringes of the Blades’ senior team.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League champions will face opposition from Merseyside rivals Everton for the 18-year-old, should a move begin to materialise.

Gordon is one of the more promising young players in the country right now and, even if he’s struggling for game-time at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United are likely to resist any approach.

Of course, that doesn’t stop other clubs from keeping tabs on the youngster’s situation, and it’s not all that unusual for clubs to ask to be kept in the loop on certain players.

Liverpool are quite clearly in need of a new centre-half this month, but there is nothing to suggest that has anything to do with the apparent monitoring of Gordon.

The 18-year-old simply wouldn’t offer a big enough improvement on the Reds’ current situation, nor should that be an expectation in the event a move arrives for the Sheffield United starlet.

Liverpool are in need of a more experienced option in that regard, even if on a short-term basis.