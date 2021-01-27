Liverpool squad & coaching staff shocked FSG haven’t financed deal for centre-half – report

Liverpool are in dire need of a new centre-half this winter – that much is obvious to fans, pundits, journalists and former-pros alike.

But in a sensational report by The Athletic, it’s claimed members of the Reds’ squad and coaching staff are also of the same frame of mind.

Jurgen Klopp has previously expressed how bringing in a central defender this month ‘would help’ quite publicly, but the aforementioned article by James Pearce and Simon Hughes claims the players feel this way too.

As per their report, ‘there is an acceptance among Liverpool’s squad and across Klopp’s coaching staff that [Virgil] van Dijk is irreplaceable. Yet there is also a surprise that the club have not acted in the transfer market given the serious injury sustained by [Joe] Gomez and [Joel] Matip’s fitness problems‘.

MORE: Oscar explains why Mo Salah flopped at Chelsea which hints at Liverpool form

Honestly. it’s not a big surprise the players think signing a new centre-half this month will help, considering Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have both played in defence this season.

With the long-term injuries to Gomez and van Dijk, not investing in the squad – even if only to bring in a short-term solution – seems somewhat masochistic based on the Reds’ current form.

Furthermore it’s revealed sources ‘lower down the chain in Liverpool’s scouting network – those who have no say on strategy – consider signing a defender now to be an obvious solution‘ – as per the same report by The Athletic.