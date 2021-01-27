Liverpool star set to return to action against Tottenham – report

Liverpool have been handed a fitness boost in the form of Jordan Henderson, who is reportedly set to return to action for tomorrow’s clash with Tottenham, according to the Telegraph (via HITC).

The Reds’ captain had suffered a groin issue before last week’s 1-0 loss to Burnley, which was initially thought to be likely to rule the Englishman out for at least several weeks.

Given that this information hasn’t come directly from the club, it’s worth taking the update with a pinch of salt, though we would certainly welcome the prospect of having the skipper back in the first-XI for such an important tie.

We can only hope that Liverpool’s latest acquisition in the medical department, Dr Andreas Schlumberger, will have an impact on our No.14’s recovery period.

Though it was particularly encouraging to see how we performed during Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester United, we can’t help but wonder what kind of difference Henderson would have made if he’d had some involvement.

Whether we lose the 30-year-old to injury or have him pulled down to defence, it’s very clear that we’re missing something key in midfield.

Coming up against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side, we’ll need every tool in the box to come out on top against the Londoners.