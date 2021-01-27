New report claims Liverpool could confirm transfer on deadline day

Yesterday is was reported that Liverpool would complete the signing of Derby County youngster Kaide Gordon, but nothing official was announced by either club.

Sky Sports [9:22AM] claimed the deal could be over the line by the time of writing this article, but The Athletic now report the Reds could be pushed until deadline day to make things official.

In their report, journalists Ryan Conway and Caoimhe O’Neill say a transfer has been agreed but there needs to be time for it to be processed by the Premier League.

Gordon will join up with Liverpool’s Academy to continue his development, with the 16-year-old likely to be selected for the Reds’ U18 squad upon arrival.

Liverpool have a habit of targeting some of the most exciting young talents from around the world, with Harvey Elliott, Billy Koumetio and Marcelo Pitaluga speaking for themselves.

As pointed out by John Percy on Twitter, Gordon is regarded as one of the brightest stars at his age. Typically deployed as an attacking midfielder, the teenager is also capable of playing on the flanks.

The youngster is in fine form for Derby’s U18s this season, bagging three goals in five appearances thus far.