Oscar explains why Mo Salah flopped at Chelsea which hints at Liverpool form

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has offered some insight on why he thinks Mo Salah struggled at Stamford Bridge.

The Liverpool star spent two seasons with the Blues, but was shipped out on loan to Serie A sides Fiorentina and Roma in 2014 and 2015.

After two goals in 13 Premier League appearances, Salah was sold to the Giallorossi in 2016 and never looked back.

Speaking to Yellow and Green Football, Oscar believes confidence – or a lack thereof – was the reason the Liverpool superstar flopped at Chelsea.

“Salah was unstoppable during practice, but always shy and quiet off the field,” the Brazilian said.

“During the games, I guess he did not have the confidence that we saw at every club he played for after Chelsea, and especially now at Liverpool.”

A lot of players rely on self-confidence to find their best form, and it’s not a surprise that was something Salah struggled with during his time at Chelsea.

The Egyptian was clearly a huge talent during even in his Basel days, and the same can be said of his time in Serie A.

When Stamford Bridge was ‘home’ for Salah is the only period in his career when he really struggled with confidence, it seems – but Liverpool’s form in recent weeks has been attributed the same reason.

Mo’s brace against Manchester United in the FA Cup last week should be enough to give everyone a little boost, though!