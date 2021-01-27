(Photos) Liverpool fans react to baseball-style Nike kit

(Photos) Liverpool fans react to baseball-style Nike kit

Nike have officially released their Air Max collection for Liverpool, which is rumoured to become the club’s ‘fourth kit’ for the remainder of the season.

It’ll be one to divide the fans, as you’ll see below, with the distinctly American-style jersey drawing comparisons to those favoured by baseball teams.

Like we’ve mentioned before, it’s not the most horrific kit we’ve ever seen, though it’s not one we’d be excited to see on the players in the light of day.

Nonetheless, as long as it sells well – potentially attracting new audiences in the American market, as one Twitter user pointed out – it’s to the club’s benefit in the long-run.

Have a look at the images below and some of the fanbase’s reactions:

