(Video) Every Harvey Elliott goal and assist for Blackburn Rovers so far this season

Harvey Elliott has been posting some ridiculous numbers in the Championship this season.

For Blackburn Rovers, the 17-year-old has bagged four goals and totted up eight assists.

It’s relatively unheard of for a player of Elliott’s age dropping down to the second tier on loan and doing this well.

A fantastic sign for the future, the teenager is genuinely lighting up the Championship and will be looking to keep this momentum up for the remainder of the season before returning to Liverpool.

In the four-minute video below, you can see every goal and assist Elliott has notched for Blackburn thus far.

Take a look: