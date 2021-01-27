(Video) Klopp goes in on Abramovich after Lampard sacking: “Not the most patient man in the world”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has openly criticised Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after the sacking of Frank Lampard.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ trip to Spurs this week, the German expressed a message of solidarity with the former England man.

Of Abramovich, Klopp said he’s “not the most patient man in the world” but has no doubts Lampard will bounce back after Chelsea’s swift decision to replace him with Thomas Tuchel.

Take a look at the video below:

🗣️"I think it's really harsh to make a decision that early, but obviously Mr. Abramovich is not the most patient person in the world." Jurgen Klopp give his verdict on the sacking of ex-Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard 🦁🚫 #LFC pic.twitter.com/shZ1cZZK8Z — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 27, 2021