(Video) Klopp goes in on Abramovich after Lampard sacking: “Not the most patient man in the world”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has openly criticised Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after the sacking of Frank Lampard.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ trip to Spurs this week, the German expressed a message of solidarity with the former England man.

Of Abramovich, Klopp said he’s “not the most patient man in the world” but has no doubts Lampard will bounce back after Chelsea’s swift decision to replace him with Thomas Tuchel.

