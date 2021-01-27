(Video) Klopp issues mixed Henderson & Matip fitness update: “We have to wait and see…”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive fitness update on Joel Matip and captain Jordan Henderson ahead of the Reds’ trip to face Spurs this weekend.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference in preparation this week’s Premier League clash, the boss said the duo completed full training sessions on Tuesday and will train twice more before the game.

For Liverpool, it’ll be a massive boost if both (or either) are able to start against Spurs, with their influence on the rest of the team immeasurable right now.

It’s hard to know if it’ll come true, with even Klopp admitting “we’ll have to wait and see…”

Take a look at the video below:

