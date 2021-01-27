(Video) Klopp refuses to label United loss as a ‘turning point’ in Liverpool’s season

Despite acknowledging that there were good moments to build on from the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has refused to label the game as a “turning point”.

Though the Reds were knocked out courtesy of a late freekick from Bruno Fernandes, it was arguably the side’s strongest performance of late, as was most evident from the fact that the club registered two goals in the fixture.

Bizarrely, where Klopp’s men had appeared relatively solid in defence – albeit toothless up front – in the prior ties, Liverpool looked a genuine threat in the final third, but unreliable at the back.

A balance of sorts will have to be struck as we enter the second-half of the season, particularly if we hope to climb back into the all-important top four spots and stay there.

While the German was hesitant to consider the United loss as a turning point, there are plenty of moments that his side can look back on as a reference for how they should aim to play in their upcoming run of fixtures.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"There were a lot of good stuff but, of course, we conceded three goals." Klopp gives his view on the perceived importance of the United game 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/02LlZx3vRW — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 27, 2021