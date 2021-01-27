(Video) Throwback to Gerrard & Carragher interview after winning the Champions League

2021 marks 16 years since Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy for a fifth time, ushering in the dominant era of Steven Gerrard as captain of the club.

The Reds would go on to claim the FA Cup the following season, but would then wait six years to win the League Cup, before another seven-year wait for the Premier League title.

Because of this, Liverpool fans cherish the 2005 Istanbul final – as if the match itself didn’t already achieve that! – and we’ve all got our favourite bits of media from the night.

One such example is an interview with Gerrard and Jamie Carragher shortly after the full-time whistle, with the Scousers gripping onto the Champions League trophy.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):