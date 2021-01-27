(Video) ‘We want to be the team nobody wants to play against’ – Klopp outlines LFC goal

Jurgen Klopp made it clear that his Liverpool team are working hard to bring back their title-winning form of the prior term and become the club no-one wants to play against.

The German bemoaned the lack of patience in modern football, in light of concerns over form this season, but his message will have undoubtedly provided hope to Reds across the globe that his side are actively looking to change their fortunes.

Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by arch-rivals Manchester United, there was a lot on show during the tie that fans should take encouragement from.

READ MORE: (Photos) Liverpool fans react to baseball-style Nike kit

As we head into the second-half of the season, nothing but our best will be enough if the club still hopes to catch-up with the soaring Manchester clubs.

At the very least, we need to see more of the Liverpool that we ended the first-half of the term with.

You can watch the clip below:

🗣️"We can still beat the best team in the world but we have to prove that on the pitch." Jurgen Klopp on wanting to be the team no one wants to face 🔥 #LFC pic.twitter.com/AVHs3pcRsQ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 27, 2021